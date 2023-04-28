10th Speakership: Drama As Groups That Asked Kalu To Drop Ambition Endorse Him

The Coalition of Northern Patriotic Front, South West Professionals, and Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups has made a U-turn to fault their earlier press briefing which asked the current spokesman of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, to drop his ambition to contest for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a twist of the event, the group said they were misled with false information to justify the plot against Benjamin Kalu.

Addressing a Press Conference in Abuja on Friday the group said: “Some of the issues raised by this Coalition yesterday were obvious attacks on the personality of the Spokesperson of the House of Representatives and member representing Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Kalu, who expressed his interest to run for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The groups, comprising the Northern Patriotic Front, South-West Professionals, and Coalition of Arewa Youths Development made the refusal at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Ali Abacha Chairman, NPF dismissed the alleged betrayal of APC in Abia by Kalu as false and misleading to the Nigerians, noting that the smear campaign against him was designed to give a false impression of him to the leadership of APC, given his chances in the upcoming Speakership race for the 10th House of Representatives.

He said: “If Benjamin Kalu truly sold the party in the South-East, he would probably not be the only surviving House of Reps member from APC in the entire Abia State with eight Federal Constituencies.

“His victory is a testament to his hard work to project his party in his state and region. If Hon. Benjamin Kalu truly sold the party out in the southeast, as been alleged, how come he was the only one whose office was attacked with over 100 bullets destroying properties with so many lives put at risk in the incident?

“How come he was the only member whose life was threatened by hired assassins who were sent to silence him for projecting the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu? If these allegations by his traducers are to be taken seriously, how come he was the only one who campaigned publicly for his party APC in Abia State, also being one of the leaders to join in receiving the presidential candidate of the party during his visit to his state?

“This remains an unfounded allegation against the aspiration of Hon. Benjamin Kalu by desperate politicians who lack any moral standing to occupy any leadership position in our nation.”

He said Kalu from records, stood high amongst all his detractors as he was already in the House when most candidates from the South-East rejoined the assembly after their court victory.

According to him, Kalu has sponsored the highest number of bills among the new members of the House with about 43 bills amongst which, some have received presidential assent while others have progressed from one level of legislative attention.

Outside the parliament, the public sector experience, x, he said Kalu had been resourceful, having been a Local Government Chairman and a two-time member of the State Executive Council in Abia State.

“His knowledge of the law and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a practicing Lawyer as an Advocate and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria should also be recognized, a qualification that has played a role in molding conversations around law making in the House,” he said.

He said the leadership of the House can attest to the dependability of Kalu in teamwork, in making sure that the house was stabilized and members managed, without anyone betraying the other.

According to him, the lies were cooked up and spread around to make sure that the spotless image of Kalu was dented by scandals given the speakership race.

He said the decision of who becomes the next Speaker should not be based on sentiment, pointing out that Kalu has always presented himself to Nigerians that he is a man, who has extended his handshake across the Niger with more friends in other regions than his region.

“It is not about ethnicity, it’s about capacity, It’s about preparation for this job he said that Kalu was not mediocre, given the exhibition of his capacity, which was not in doubt to all Nigerians as can be verified from his public service endeavors over the years.

He said it was visible that Kalu’s billboards and that of Bola Tinubu were seen scattered all over the state, while his detractors openly fought the move, saying Kalu has in no small measure defended and managed the image of the party, within and outside the shores of the country.

“There are well-known facts and information to the effect that he invested heavily in the party during and before the general election,” he said.