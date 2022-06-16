11.2m Nigerians living with diabetes – Experts

The number of Nigerians living with diabetes has been estimated at 11.2 million. However, Consultant Endocrinologist, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Prof. Sunny Chinenye, aid about 40 per cent of them are not aware they have the condition. Chinenye made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja while delivering a presentation ‘Prioritising Better Treatment for People Living with Diabetes’ during defeat diabetes in Nigeria Stakeholder engagement on iCARE initiatives: Changing Diabetes in Children & Affordability programme organised by Novo Nordisk. According to him, not diagnosing diabetes on time can cause some complications which if not lucky can lead to sudden death, amputation, kidney failure, heart attack, a stroke or blindness. He said: “From the mathematical calculations we’ve done 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes. Out of the diabetes Atlas, we made an extrapolation published by IDF Diabetes ATLAS that days in Nigeria at least 3.6 million persons are living with diabetes.

