11 abducted passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train freed

Terrorists who abducted passengers after attacking a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, have released 11 more persons, after months in captivity.

Eleven out of the 61 persons kidnapped following the March 28 attack have regained their freedom.

Among those released are six females and five males.

Details of the release are not yet clear but the 11 victims are said to have been flown to Abuja. Eight people were reportedly killed and 26 others injured while scores of passengers went missing after the attack.

 

