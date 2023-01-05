11 APC Northern govs not meeting Atiku – Sule

*Pledges allegiance to Tinubu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has dismissed insinuations making the rounds in social media that 11 Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are secretly meeting with the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He stated this when he met with state party officials, members of his campaign council, as well as elected and appointed government officials, at the Government House, Thursday.

The governor dismissed the claim as not only untrue by the antics of the opposition and those he mostly referred to as “parasites in government”, who are bent on painting the governors black in their bid to curry favour from the presidential candidate of their party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Sule said there is no reason for any APC governor from the North to want to meet with Atiku, especially considering the fact that, it was the same Northern APC governors that stood firm in order for the seat of the president to return to the South, which paved the way for the emergence of Tinubu.

He averred that nobody was presently under pressure to ensure that Tinubu wins the presidential election more than the Northern APC governors.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...