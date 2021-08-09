News Top Stories

11 banks shortlisted for cabotage fund disbursement

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has shortlisted 11 banks for the disbursement of Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

 

The agency’s Director- General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this at a ministerial retreat in Lagos, said that the CVFF was in the Treasury Single  Account (TSA), adding that the agency had forwarded the names of the banks to the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

 

The director-general explained that there were guidelines for the disbursement, one of which was the use of primary lending institutions.

 

He said: “We have advertised for Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested PLIs and we are following due process to ensure disbursement according to the guidelines.”

 

Although the names of the banks were not disclosed, Jamoh, however, added that the ministry had identified some grey areas, which were being addressed to ensure prompt disbursement of the funds.

 

The Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that the agency was working with the ministry to resolve all grey areas and ensure seamless distribution of the sabotage financing fund.

 

Recall that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had alleged that the Federal Ministry of Finance was blocking the disburse  ment of the N100 billion ($200million) CVFF.

 

The CVFF was established under the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003.

 

The law empowers NIMASA to disburse the contributory fund to Nigerian ship owners through select financial institutions with the sole aim of increasing indigenous ship acquisition capacity.

