Eleven persons were on Monday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ayaragu axis of Afikpo/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving 18-seater bus with registration number MUS938XA.

The Abia Line Network Company Ltd was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the incident occurred.

It was said that one of the tyres of the bus burst leading to its crash and subsequent fire explosion.

Ten passengers, including the driver, were burnt beyond recognition while three others survived and were taken to the hospital for medical attention out of which two were discharged while one was still in the hospital receiving treatment.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, urged people especially those whose relatives travelled to Umuahia, to visit Ivo General Hospital to identify the corpses of the deceased for collection.

She, however, expressed the fear that the corpsese may be very difficult to recognise as they were burnt almost to ashes.

