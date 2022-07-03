11 burnt to death in multiple accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Metro & Crime

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

No fewer than 11 persons were burnt beyond recognition in a multiple accident along the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, involved three vehicles, occured on Saturday night near the Isara Bridge, Ogere area of Ogun State.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

Okpe disclosed that, two Mazda buses and one unknown vehicle had collided and caught fire near the bridge.

“A total of 18 persons were involved but only seven were rescued while 11 people unidentified were burnt beyond recognition.

“A total of seven persons were rescued with injuries, comprising five male adults, one female adult and one male child.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention. One of the victims was rejected, but was finally taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan.

“The fire service in Sagamu was contacted and the impact of the crash is obstructing the Ibadan- bound lane of the expressway.

“Traffic has been diverted to the Lagos-Ibadan route and the crashed vehicles are still burning.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously obey traffic rules and regulations and also cooperate with traffic managers  managing the situation,” she added.

 

