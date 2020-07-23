Metro & Crime

11 die in Delta tanker explosion

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

At least 11 people yesterday lost their lives when a fuel tanker exploded at the Koko axis of the Benin-Sapele Expressway in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. It was learnt that the tanker was moving the product from the Benin outlet of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to a nearby town in Delta State when it exploded. A witness, Sir Willy Osadolo, said the tanker exploded about 11a.m. He said: “There was a great fire allovertheplaceandpeoplestarted running helter-skelter. But some people were unable to escape.”

A pregnant woman, who identified herself as Oghenekevwen, said the tanker exploded suddenly. She said: “The fire was so ferocious that it burnt eight persons standing and running with burnt clothes. I wept when a man fell with fire all over his body on the road and died in agony.” Oghenekevwen said the number of victims who were burnt in the fire as it grew out of hand when the petrol started to gush out of the tank, could not be ascertained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor who raped, aborted pregnancy for daughter, arrested

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his biological daughter (name withheld). Oyebola, of the CAC Ogo Oluwa Parish, Owode-Egbado, was also accused of aborting pregnancy for the victim on three different occasions. In a statement issued Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Four dead, 10 injured as boat capsizes in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Tragedy struck in the Ebute Ero axis of Lagos on Friday night when a commercial passenger boat capsized leaving four passengers dead, 10 injured and others missing. Although the exact number of the missing passengers couldn’t be ascertained since some of the injured victims were still unconscious and thus unable to speak […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.   The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: