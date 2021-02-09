11 die in Ebonyi auto crash

Eleven people were yesterday burnt to death in a motor accident at Ayaragu on Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The accident involved an 18-seater bus with registration number MUS 938 XA, belonging to the Abia Line Network Company Limited.

The bus was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the accident occurred. It was learnt that one of the tyres of the bus burst. The bus crashed and caught fire immediately. Ten passengers, including the driver, were burnt beyond recognition while three passengers survived and were taken to the hospitals for medical attention.

Two of the injured were discharged while one was still in the hospital, receiving treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the accident. She urged people, especially those whose relatives travelled to Umuahia, to visit Ivo General Hospital to identify the corpses of the deceased for collection. Odah, however, expressed the fear that the corpses might be difficult to recognise as the deceased were burnt beyond recognition. She said: “It is an unfortunate incident this morning when the DPO of Ivo Division called the Commissioner of Police that there was a fatal motor accident on Afikpo-Okigwe Expressway by Ayaragu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving an SARs officials 18-seater bus Abia Line Network Company Limited with registration number MUS 938 XA conveying about 14 passengers. “According to an eyewitness, on reaching the said area, one of the tyres burst and the vehicle surmasulted and landed on the ground. Before it could reach down, according to the eyewitness, it had already caught fire. “So, the fire burnt about 11 of the passengers beyond recognition.

Three survived, one is in the General Hospital, Ishiagu, while two have been discharged to go but the driver died on the spot. “The manifest we saw in the vehicle is that of yesterday 7/2/2021. The question is, did they load yesterday or the manifest is faked to deceive the police and other security agencies on the road?

“The Commissioner of Police has sent his condolences to the families while we call on the general public whose brothers and sisters plied from Umuahia to Abakaliki to move to Ivo General Hospital for the identification of their corpses but the problem is that someone who was burnt beyond recognition, how do you identify such person?

“It is a very unfortunate incident and it now takes me back to what I have been telling drivers to always check their vehicles to ensure they are roadworthy before they ply roads. The other day, the tyre of a Peace Mass burst and three persons died. Today, the tyre of this particular bus also burst.”

