Metro & Crime

11 die in multiple auto crash in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Eleven people were confirmed dead on Sunday in an accident involving three vehicles on Agulu Lake Bridge by Awka-Ekwulobia Road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirming the incident to newsmen in Awka, said that the accident occurred at about 5.00 p.m.

Irelewuyi said that 20 people were involved in the accident which was caused by wrongful overtaking and speed.

“The crash involved a Mack truck with no registration number and a Mitsubishi L300 bus marked XA 857 UMN, carrying 14 passengers.

“While the third vehicle involved in the accident is a Hijet Shuttle Bus with registration number UMZ23XC, occupied by five persons.

“A witness report indicates that the driver of the Mitsubishi Bus was speeding and when he overtook wrongfully, collided with the truck and went into flames, while the shuttle bus ran into the already collided vehicles.

“Five passengers in the shuttle bus were rescued alive and unhurt, while the passengers in the Mitsubishi Bus were trapped in the fire where seven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“Four persons comprising three male adults and a female child rescued alive, were later confirmed dead at St. Joseph Hospital, Agulu, and their corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue, ” he said.

The sector commander said that FRSC rescue team from Nanka were on ground to divert traffic, saying that efforts were being made to evacuate the burnt bodies and clear the obstruction caused by the crash.

While condoling with the families of the dead victims, Irelewuyi urged motorists to ensure that the road is free and safe before overtaking.

He urged them to always obey traffic rules at all times, and also endeavour to maintain the stipulated speed limits.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ooni to OPC: ‘Be law abiding’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday cautioned members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) against taking the laws into their hands. The traditional ruler urged the group to be law abiding in. Ooni gave the advice when he received members of the OPC, led by its President, Prince Osibote […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Kaduna village, kill 19, sack 30 communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No fewer than 19 persons were killed by armed bandits in Kutemeshi village of Kuyello District in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. PRNigeria gathered that the bandits invaded the community in Kaduna State around 5pm on Saturday.   A youth leader in the community who spoke to PRNigeria in a phone interview disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA recovers cocaine worth N2.3bn at Abuja airport, arrests trafficker

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA have arrested one Okey Eze, who claims to be a tiler at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 350 wraps of cocaine worth over N2.3billion in street value. The 38-year-old Eze, from Orji River, in Oji-River Local Government area of Enugu State was arrested on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica