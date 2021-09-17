Metro & Crime

11 dogs maul 2yr old boy to death

Tragedy struck at Nteje Oyi Council Area of Anambra State yesterday when a two year old boy, a pupil of the Global Growth Academy, Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje was bitten to death during school hours . The 2-year-old boy, whose name could not immediately be ascertained at press time, was a native of Anam in Anambra West Council Area of the state. Eye witness account said the nursery school pupil had accompanied one of their school mates for an errand to the next compound directly opposite the school where about 11 dogs belonging to the owner of the school, Chief Chinedu Oka were being housed and trained.

The source said the dog, on sighting the pupils rushed one of them and bite the little boy. The trained dogs dragged the little boy to their house where about 10 other dogs joined in the biting till he died without anyone from the school authority coming to his rescue. Rampaging vigilance youths from the community, on hearing the sad news, entered the compound belonging to the UK based Chinedu Oka and killed all the dogs. When our correspondent visited the Global Growth Academy yester-day morning, the school had been deserted and every classroom was under lock and key.

The remains of the burnt 11 dogs were displayed at Ama okpo village square, Umuanunwa Nteje. The Police at Oyi Divisional Headquarters Nteje confided in this reporter that some arrests have been made and they are helping the police in their investigation. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident and assured that the situation is under control.

