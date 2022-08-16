11 held for cultism, robbery in Ogun

The Amotekun Corps in Ogun State has apprehended no fewer than “11 notorious cultists of both the Aiye and Eiye Cult groups in different parts of the state” in the last two weeks.

The Commander of the corps, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Abeokuta Tuesday, said the suspects had been involved in cult clashes leading to the death of a number of persons in Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu-Igbo areas of the state.

Akinremi said the suspects were also involved in robbery activities, while dealing with illicit drugs (like tramadol, SK, Loud, Ice, etc.), including weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

Akinremi said: “It will be recalled that our major towns have in recent times witnessed all forms of cult related killings, gangsterism and disturbance of public peace.

“These criminal elements perpetrating the dastardly acts in the name of supremacy war have caused so much apprehension to the peace loving residents of the state with Abeokuta metropolis, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo being the most affected.

“However, the Amotekun Corps is taking the war to their door steps with a view to checkmating activities of these criminal elements.”

