11 hostages escape, as security operatives pound bandits' camp in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Thursday disclosed that at least 11 persons held hostage by bandits in the state has escaped following the on-going bombardment of bandits hideouts across the state. Kaduna State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said “Reports from security agencies have informed the Kaduna State government that 11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town, Igabi Local Government Area.” According to the reports, “ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held there.” He said: “Careful checks revealed that the 11 hostages are a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga, Zaria LGA and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.”

Aruwan further said, the families of those kidnapped “at Dumbin Rauga had collectively paid a ransom of Three million naira, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal.” He also said: “The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.”

In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven also reported to the state government that they have rescued “two kidnapped victims, Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa, around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA have also been reunited with their families. “Furthermore, the troops rescued one Mrs Chioma Amanda Silver, in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri, Lere LGA. She was abducted by bandits who abandoned her on sighting the troops. “Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the developments, praising the military’s efforts in the degrading effect of the onslaught on bandit hideouts across the state.” El-Rufai also commended the swift response of the troops to rescue the kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

