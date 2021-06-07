11 injured as parallel leadership clash over Onitsha Market

*Govt denies involvement

Okey Maduforo, Awka

Tension can best describe the mood at the River Niger Bridge Head market in Anambra State following the leadership crisis between two rival executives over the control of the area.

So far 11 persons have been injured as a result of the crisis, while some leaders have fled the market accusing the Anambra State government of Willie Obiano of fuelling the crisis through his Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor.

According to a petition signed by one of the factions led by Sir Peter Okala (Secretary) and Onumegbungwu (Chairman), and made available to reporters in Awka and Onitsha it said that: “Our attention has been drawn to the unpleasant situation of worrisome disobedience of various orders of court with impunity by Mr Uchenna Okafor, who doubles as Hon Commissioner of Trade and Commerce and building contractors of various plazas with Sunday Obinze and his group of gangsters at Bridge Head Market Onitsha

“On 17th February 2021, Mr Uchenna Okafor had a meeting with the plaintiff and some stake holders at his Awka office where he further brought his words of intimidation and threat to traders that he may be forced to retain the outlawed Sunday Obinze and his group as caretaker Committee at the troubled market in order to protect his investments in the market.

“On Friday 19th February 2021, the said Uchenna Okafor in total disregard to all known norm, rule, and grand judicial process went ahead to carry out all his threat and assault.”

However, when contacted the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce Mr Uchenna Okafor contended that the state government do not have any business meddling with the internal matters of the market unless when it is a threat to law and order.

Okafor contended that there was no attack on the traders by government adding that the current executive of the market association were chosen by the traders themselves and that those making agitations and allegations were not speaking the minds of the traders.

