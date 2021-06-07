Metro & Crime

11 injured as parallel leadership clash over Onitsha Market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Govt denies involvement

 

Okey Maduforo, Awka

 

Tension can best describe the mood at the River Niger Bridge Head market in Anambra State following the leadership crisis between two rival executives over the control of the area.

So far 11 persons have been injured as a result of the crisis, while some leaders have fled the market accusing the Anambra State government of Willie Obiano of fuelling the crisis through his Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Uchenna Okafor.

According to a petition signed by one of the factions led by Sir Peter Okala (Secretary) and Onumegbungwu (Chairman), and made available to reporters in Awka and Onitsha it said that: “Our attention has been drawn to the unpleasant situation of worrisome disobedience of various orders of court with impunity by Mr Uchenna Okafor, who doubles as Hon Commissioner of Trade and Commerce and building contractors of various plazas with Sunday Obinze and his group of gangsters at Bridge Head Market Onitsha

“On 17th February 2021, Mr Uchenna Okafor had a meeting with the plaintiff and some stake holders at his Awka office where he further brought his words of intimidation and threat to traders that he may be forced to retain the outlawed Sunday Obinze and his group as caretaker Committee at the troubled market in order to protect his investments in the market.

“On Friday 19th February 2021, the said Uchenna Okafor in total disregard to all known norm, rule, and grand judicial process went ahead to carry out all his threat and assault.”

However, when contacted the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce Mr Uchenna Okafor contended that the state government do not have any business meddling with the internal matters of the market unless when it is a threat to law and order.

Okafor contended that there was no attack on the traders by government adding that the current executive of the market association were chosen by the traders themselves and that those making agitations and allegations were not speaking the minds of the traders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Apprehension as robbers lay siege to Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed robbers have now shifted attention from residential buildings to choice hotels and guesthouses in Benin, Edo State. On Wednesday, about 3am, a gang of heavily armed men struck at a hotel located about 500 metres from the entrance gate of the Edo State Government House where they robbed about 13 occupants and staff. The […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill 5 soldiers, 1 Civil Defence, injure many in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

… scores of villagers abducted Daniel Atori, Minna Armed bandits numbering about 100 have atttacked a Joint Security Task Force camp killing seven persons including five military officers in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The Joint Force, made up of the Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes, was attacked in the wee hours […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: Police count losses in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Six policemen murdered, 38 injured 30 stations, posts razed,18 vandalised Four civilians killed 520 suspects held for killing,looting, arson 71 police vehicles, 67 BRT, 71 others burnt, damaged At least, six policemen were killed while 38 others were wounded in Lagos State during the #EndSARS protests. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica