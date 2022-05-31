11 injured in Kabba explosion

Muhammad Bashir LokojaEleven persons have been confirmed injured in Sunday night’s explosion in Kabba, Kogi State.

The management of Kabba General Hospital has said it has received no fewer than 11 persons, including the owner of a bar, who was injured during the explosion.

“Shortly after the blast, 11 persons, including the owner of a beer parlour, were brought to this hospital for medical at- tention,” Dr Ibrahim Sule, Head of X-Ray Unit.

The hospital management said that the owner of the bar where the explosion occurred, Mrs Omofemi Oyehunwa, was taken to X-Ray Unit to do a test on her buttocks.

“As you can see, she is out of the X-Ray Unit, walking by herself, which shows that she’s fast recovering from the injury she sustained on her buttocks,” Dr Sule said. Mrs Oyehunwa, while speaking with Journalists expressed concern about the attack on her business premise, describing it as “wicked and deadly.”

“Only God saved my life from the blast. “I give thanks to God that I am not just alive, but I can still walk despite the injury I sustained. “I am grateful that nobody died in the blast,” she said.

She called on the government and the police, in particular, to ensure that the culprits are found, arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrence to other criminal elements in the state.

Meanwhile, the President of Kabba Development Union, Mr Emmanuel Ajibero, who visited the scene of the blast and the bar owner in her hospital bed decried the explosion.

“This explosion that occurred the second time in this Kabba town in a space of 18 days is callous and unacceptable to us the citizens of Kabba- Bunu Local Government Area.”

“We want the government and the security agencies to rise to the occasion and do something drastic about these attacks and secure our lives and property from criminal elements,” Ajibero pleaded.

