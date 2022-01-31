11 killed, 30 homes destroyed as gunmen sack Southern Kaduna community

Gunmen reportedly killed at least 11 people and injured others after invading the Kurmin Masara area of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday. The hoodlums were also said to have razed not less than 30 homes in the attack in which the elderly and women, who were unable to escape, were most affected. According to some residents, the bandits arrived in the area at about 3:30 am. The state government confirmed the attack, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said: “Searchand- rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.”

However, sources in the community said: “The attackers came around 3:30 am and started shooting indiscriminately and moving from house to house in search of people to kill. “On hearing gunshots, many people ran into the bush to escape the attack. Some others who could not run were gunned down, while others were burnt alive with the houses.” Aruwan said troops, who responded to distress calls from the area, were ambushed as they mobilized to the scene of the attack. He said: “The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH). “As of 4:30 pm, 11 residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot wounds while over 30 houses and property were burnt in the attack.

