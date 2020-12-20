11 killed, 35 abducted in suicide bombing, reprisal, B’Haram attacks in Kaduna, Borno

Pandemonium as diesel tanker explodes on Otedola Bridge

Bloodletting across the country has continued with 11 people killed and 35 commuters kidnapped in different attacks in Kaduna and Borno states over the last 24 hours.

Before the latest murders, on Thursday, seven persons were killed and a number of houses were burnt in Zangon- Kataf while an attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Muhammad along the Zaria- Funtua highway in Zamfara State, left eight people killed

However, in the latest orgy of violence in Kaduna, at least seven persons were killed in renewed clashes between communities in the state.

The state government, which confirmed the latest killings in a statement on Saturday, said, the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and the police, informed the government of counter attacks on some settlements in Kauru and Lere local government areas.

The latest attack took place at Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru Local Government Area and Ningi village in Lere Local Government. Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said: “The operational feedback from the security agencies, said the attacks were carried out by aggrieved youths following the killing of seven persons on Thursday night.”

He said the security agencies reported that seven persons were killed in reprisal attacks in Ungwan Idi and Kasheku villages of Kauru Local Government while two others were injured at Ningi village of Lere Local Government. “Five persons are still missing and troops are searching for them in the general area. Six huts were burnt in the attack. “Aisha Mohammed (20 years) and Sadiya Abdullahi (25 years) who were wounded in the Kauru LGA reprisal attack are receiving medical attention at Ungwan Idi Clinic,” Aruwan said. According to the statement: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai who condemned the renewed counter killings sent condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished those recuperating speedy recovery. “He described the renewed killing and counter killing of innocent citizens of Atyap and Fulani ethnicity as unfortunate. “He decried the resort to violence, noting that it is not a solution to grievances and disputes, but a tragic way to escalate matters and drag people into more pains and misery.

“The governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected families with immediate effect.” And Borno State saw the return of female suicide bombing on Saturday when a teenage girl killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd, militia and humanitarian sources told AFP.

“We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene,” said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed.

The attack happened in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next the local chief’s home, said Ibrahim Liman, an anti-jihadist militia leader who gave the same toll. Konduga and surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from Boko Haram, which typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

At least 30 people were killed last year in Konduga when three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall where football fans were watching a match on TV. And no fewer than 35 commuters were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu-Maiduguri road on Friday evening.

It was learnt that the terrorists attacked a long convoy of commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana, on Damaturu- Maiduguri road at about 5p.m.

One woman was shot dead inside Borno Express bus by the insurgents, who burnt down at least seven vehicles at the scene of the attack. Sources said the insurgents, who appeared in military uniforms, mounted a roadblock on the highway with five Hilux vans before abducting the passengers.

“The passengers first sighted a burning fire, but they thought it was bush burning, not knowing that they had already ambushed a Dangote truck driver and set it ablaze,” said a security source who preferred not to be named.

“But while they were approaching the scene, they sighted the insurgents storming towards them on trucks mounted with heavy weapons, before they could turn their vehicles to flee; the insurgents had already caught up with them.

“Many of the passengers fled to the bush, 35 abducted, two private vehicles and one truck were set ablaze. Nine vehicles of the abducted passengers were also abandoned at the scene while their belongings were looted,” the sources said.

A senior police officer from the Crack team in Maiduguri, who preferred anonymity, said 10 passengers were rescued while those who sustained injuries were taken to Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the tragic run of events continued in Lagos where a fully loaded diesel tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge on Saturday evening causing serious pandemonium with many vehicles making U-turns in their bid to avoid being engulfed by fire.

Some passengers were also seen alighting from vehicles hurriedly. Many passengers were also stranded at the Alausa Secretariat and toll gate bus stops.

Like this: Like Loading...