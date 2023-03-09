11 minutes daily exercise could prevent one in 10 early deaths –Study

Scientists in Britain said new research has found that one in 10 early deaths could be prevented if everyone engaged in a small amount of daily exercise such as a brisk 11-minute walk. The results of the large study is published in the ‘British Journal of Sports Medicine’. The research team pooled together the results of 196 previous studies which included more than 30 million people to create one of the largest reviews conducted on the subject. They calculated that aroundoneinsixearlydeaths would have been prevented if everyone in the studies had at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity physical activity, which is the level recommended by Britain’s National Health Service, the ‘Newsmaxhealth’ reported. But even half that amount — 75 minutes a week, or less than 11 minutes a day — could prevent one in 10 of those deaths,
