News Top Stories

11 Northern APC govs not meeting Atiku –Sule

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

…Pledges allegiance to Tinubu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed insinuations making the rounds in social media that 11 Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are secretly meeting with the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed this when he met with state party officials, members of his campaign council, as well as elected and appointed government officials, at the Government House, yesterday. The governor dismissed the claim as not only untrue by the antics of the opposition and those he mostly referred to as “parasites in government”, who are bent on painting the governors black in their bid to curry favour from the presidential candidate of their party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Sule said there is no reason for any APC governor from the North to want to meet with Atiku, especially considering the fact that, it was the same Northern APC governors that stood firm in order for the seat of the president to return to the South, which paved the way for the emergence of Tinubu.

He averred that nobody was presently under pressure to ensure that Tinubu wins the presidential election more than the Northern APC governors. The governor said: “These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us, because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North. The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North; the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba held this office for eight years, with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God was so kind, we had a President who listened and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju took the position.” Sule said that, the second category of people propagating the falsehood are those who he referred to as parasites in government, who are seeking to curry favour from Tinubu by painting the governors black. The governor therefore, advised the presidential candidate of the APC to be wary of such falsehood and those circulating it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ehingbeti: Lagos key to Nigeria’s economic fortunes – FG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Muritala Ayinla

President Muhammadu Buhari, newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala and the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, have highlighted the importance of infrastructure and youth investments to the socio-economic development of Lagos State. They stated this at the opening session of the ongoing three-day 2021 Ehingbeti […]
News

Don’t take Niger Delta Avengers’ threat lightly, UNDEDSS tells FG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has drawn attention to the second warning/ ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), urging the Federal Government not to take the positions lightly. This was as the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta fully […]
News

Edo: Obaseki swears-in new 8 High Court judges

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday sworn-in eight new judges into the state High Court, promising the judiciary all necessary support to adopt new technology in the dispensation of justice. The governor, while swearing the judges in Benin, the state capital, however, urged them to be impartial in the dispensation of justice. At the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica