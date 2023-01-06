11 Northern APC govs not meeting Atiku –Sule

…Pledges allegiance to Tinubu

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed insinuations making the rounds in social media that 11 Northern governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are secretly meeting with the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed this when he met with state party officials, members of his campaign council, as well as elected and appointed government officials, at the Government House, yesterday. The governor dismissed the claim as not only untrue by the antics of the opposition and those he mostly referred to as “parasites in government”, who are bent on painting the governors black in their bid to curry favour from the presidential candidate of their party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Sule said there is no reason for any APC governor from the North to want to meet with Atiku, especially considering the fact that, it was the same Northern APC governors that stood firm in order for the seat of the president to return to the South, which paved the way for the emergence of Tinubu.

He averred that nobody was presently under pressure to ensure that Tinubu wins the presidential election more than the Northern APC governors. The governor said: “These lies are coming from mainly two categories of people. One is the opposition that is doing everything possible to distract us, because nobody wants Asiwaju to win this election more than the APC governors from the North. The reason is when the APC governors from the North realized that we were trying to retain the position in the North; the APC governors rose to the occasion and said no, this position has to go to the South in order for us to be respected as people who believe in Nigeria.

“After Baba held this office for eight years, with the help of the South, if today we say we still want to hold on to the position, the world will not respect Northerners. And that was our only reason. And not everybody was with us on this page but God was so kind, we had a President who listened and he listened to us and of course we succeeded and Asiwaju took the position.” Sule said that, the second category of people propagating the falsehood are those who he referred to as parasites in government, who are seeking to curry favour from Tinubu by painting the governors black. The governor therefore, advised the presidential candidate of the APC to be wary of such falsehood and those circulating it.

