Metro & Crime

11 passengers burnt in auto crash in Ondo Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State Sunday.
Sources in the town said one of the vehicles involved in the auto crash burnt beyond recognition while none of the passengers survived the accident.
He said the passengers were burnt inside the bus. The source said the fatal motor accident that occurred at Soka Bridge in Ore involved a trailer and a Marcopollo bus.
He said that the accident was caused by one-way driving by the trailer. It was the trailer that was driving against the traffic that crushed the bus.
“The trailer drove against traffic and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which was coming from Benin road. The bus caught fire in the process and all the passengers were burnt beyond recognition,” he explained.
The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ore, Mr. Sikiru Alonge confirmed the news.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Road accident kills two Policemen in Ondo, eight injured

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two policemen on Tuesday lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred in Ondo State.   With the accident claiming the lives of the two policemen who were from the mobile unit of the Nigeria Police, eight others were said to have sustained serious injuries as a result of the fatal crash.   The […]
Metro & Crime

ASUU Strike: Lecturer turned taxi driver’s body found with bullet wound

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The body of a lecturer with the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ịkwọ (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State, Kyrian Nwoke has been found dead in Abakaliki, the state capital. His body was found on Monday near the popular Rice Mill with bullets wounds. He had gone to pick up some passengers in his car which he […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kidnap former NFA Secretary- General, Sani Toro, two others

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

Gunmen have kidnapped a former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Football Association (NFA) now Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Alh Sani Ahmed Toro and a former assistant coach Flying Eagles, Garba Illah alongside their friend Alh Isa Jah yesterday night in Kaduna State.   In a telephone conversation with the eldest son of Sani Toro, Abdulkadir Ahmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica