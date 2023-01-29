11 passengers burnt in auto crash in Ondo Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State Sunday.

Sources in the town said one of the vehicles involved in the auto crash burnt beyond recognition while none of the passengers survived the accident.

He said the passengers were burnt inside the bus. The source said the fatal motor accident that occurred at Soka Bridge in Ore involved a trailer and a Marcopollo bus.

He said that the accident was caused by one-way driving by the trailer. It was the trailer that was driving against the traffic that crushed the bus.

“The trailer drove against traffic and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which was coming from Benin road. The bus caught fire in the process and all the passengers were burnt beyond recognition,” he explained.

The Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ore, Mr. Sikiru Alonge confirmed the news.

