11 petrol tankers destroyed as fire guts garage in Kaduna

Eleven petrol tankers were destroyed yesterday when fire razed a parking garage in Anguwan Mu’azu Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Abdulahi Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the fire incident led to discovery of different illegal activities involving petroleum products in the area. He said the agency would investigate involvement of residents and members of the community in such activities that allegedly led to the fire outbreak. Eye witnesses said a few persons who sustained injuries have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment.
COVID-19: Lagos to sanction schools defying closure directive
The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance has condemned the act of inviting students to school by owners of private schools against the directive of the Lagos State Government to shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. In a statement released from the office of the Director General of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola […]
MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv
MultiChoice Nigeria launches the Festive Season with amazing content on DStv and GOtv Multichoice Nigeria has announced today 17 November 2020 that it is set to entertain subscribers during the festive season with its array of entertaining content across different channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as special price offers. This announcement was made […]
My female crushers reduced after my marriage – Wilfred Mong
Wilfred Mong, popularly known as ‘DsilentG’ is the sports lead at City105.1FM, a radio station in Lagos. We caught up with the multi-lingual broadcast journalist and he shared his personality with us. Excerpts… How did you come into sports journalism? It is just pure love. I have always been an ardent lover of sports […]
