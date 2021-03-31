News

11 petrol tankers destroyed as fire guts garage in Kaduna

Posted on

Eleven petrol tankers were destroyed yesterday when fire razed a parking garage in Anguwan Mu’azu Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Abdulahi Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the fire incident led to discovery of different illegal activities involving petroleum products in the area. He said the agency would investigate involvement of residents and members of the community in such activities that allegedly led to the fire outbreak. Eye witnesses said a few persons who sustained injuries have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment.

