11 petrol tankers destroyed as fire guts garage in Kaduna

Eleven petrol tankers were destroyed on Tuesday when fire razed a parking garage in Anguwan Mu’azu Kaduna South Local Goverment Area.
Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Abdulahi Hassan, confirmed the incident.
The KADSEMA boss, who was on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of destruction, said the fire incident led to discovery of different illigal activities involving petroleum products in the area.
He said the agency would investigate involvement of residents and members of the community in such activities that allegedly led to the fire outbreak.
Eye witnesses said a few persons who sustained injuries have been evercuated to hospitals for treatment.

