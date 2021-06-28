11 shipping firms to benefit from NIMASA’s N132bn vessel fund

Nigerian Maritime Administrat ion and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said that 11 shipping companies have been shortlisted to benefit from the disbursement of the N132billion Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to ship owners.

The Director General of the agency, Dr Basher Jamoh, said in Lagos that the management had made its presentation to the Ministry of Transportation to oversee that the four primary lending institutions as required by law come up with guidelines so that money can be disbursed.

After this, he added that the stakeholders would be asked to come up with the specifications of vessels they want to procure.

Also, the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Victor Ochei, said the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy had affected the timely disbursement of the fund, saying that contrary to insinuations that the money belongs to the ship owners, it was actually owned by the Federal Government

