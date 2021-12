11 shocking celebrity deaths in 2021

Things are getting even more exciting on the Nigerian Idol show as the competition approaches its finals. This Sunday, June 13, 2021, the trio of Seyi Shay, Obi Asika and DJ Sose will be joined by superstar singer and dancer, Mr P, on the judges’ table. Mr P, who is one half of the defunct […]

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, otherwise known as Banky W, has penned a cute note for his wife Adesua Etomi to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. In a long note shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the multi-talented singer and actor showered praises on his wife as they celebrate another year together […]

Former housemates of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Venita Akpofure, and Ella have both clashed on Instagram. The problem started on Wednesday after an Instagram user asked Venita and other housemates to help reshare Ella’s new Instagram handle after she lost access to her verified account. This, however, did not sit well Venita as she accused […]

Death, they say, is inevitable. The loss of several great talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry is one of the issues that defined the year 2021. From Rachel Oniga to Sadiq Daba, Nigerians watched helplessly as some of their favourite celebrities died one after the other in the outgoing year. EDWIN USOBOH, examines at the 11 notable celebrities who passed away in 2021

