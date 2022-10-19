11 vessels with N84.2bn fuel products arrive Nigerian ports

As fuel smuggling increases in the country, no fewer than 11 vessels will offload 188,000 tonnes (188million litres) of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N84.2billion at the various port jetties this week. The shipping landing cost of PMS is currently at N449 per litre.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that MT Savanna would offload 20,000 tonnes at Ecomarine Terminal, Calabar Port. It noted that three vessels with 48,000 tonnes of the fuel would arrived Rivers Port, indicating that Kowie will berth with 8,000tonnes, Magcobar, 20,000tonnes and Ostria, 20,000tonnes.

At Kirikiri Lighter Terminal in Lagos, the shipping data revealed that 120,000 tonnes of PMS would be discharged from seven vessels. It stressed that Stellar would offload 15,000 tonnes; ST Amrah, 20,000 tonnes; ST Nenne, 15,000 tonnes; Zonda, 20,000 tonnes; ST Zeezee, 20,000 tonnes, ST Ilhaam, 20,000 tonnes and Vardar, 10,000 tonnes. In August, 24 vessels shipped 384,000 tonnes (384million litres) of PMS valued at N172billion to four port terminals between July and August, 2022. Nine of the vessels arrived with 124,000 tonnes at Lagos, Warri and Calabar port terminals.

The shipping data explained that the fuel was discharged at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), phase II and 3a in Lagos, Calabar and Warri. It added that 79,000 tonnes of the fuel were offloaded at KLT from four ships, namely, Arsos M with 15,000 tonnes; Stellar, 21,000 tonnes; Halima , 10,000 tonnes; MT Picton, 13,000 tonnes and Diddi, 20,000 tonnes.

At Calabar Port, Tornado berthed with 15,000 tonnes as two vessels sailed to Warri Port to offload 30,000 tonnes from Matrix S. Ilu with 15,000tonnes and Bora, 15,000tonnes.

Also, 15 vessels discharged 260,000 tonnes of the fuel in July. At the Bulk Oil Plant (BOP), Lagos Port, the shipping data revealed that two vessels offloaded 50,000 tonnes, noting that Tornado and Zonda offloaded 20,000tonnes and 30,000 tonnes respectively, while Ayodele with 20,000 tonnes discharged its fuel at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal II in Lagos.

In addition, 65,000 tonnes of the fuel, which arrived at Calabar Port’s jetty in four vessels had been discharged. It would be recalled that in September this year, 156,425 litres of the fuel imported into the country were seized from smugglers by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The service intercepted 2,500 jerry cans of 30 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), equivalent to 75,000 litres.

The fuel, hidden in the bush, was discovered by the officials of the service between Seme and Badagry border. Also, officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, seized 81, 425 litres of PMS from smugglers in Badagry, Lagos State.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu said that the fuel was packed in jerrycans and sacks, adding that the seizures were the results of painstaking intelligence and perseverance on the part of the FOU officers, who were committed to protecting the national economy. Ejibunu described perpetrators of the trans- border fuel smuggling as saboteurs that must be stopped as they do not mean well for the country.

He decried a situation where the Federal Government spends huge amounts of money to subsidise fuel for citizens’ benefit, only for a few persons to smuggle the subsidised fuel out of the country for selfish gains. According to him, the unit had been monitoring the smugglers, following information that some people were using sacks to smuggle petroleum products out of Nigeria.

He said: “When my men got there, they were shot at with dane guns. The smugglers fired a few times and ran away, and since it was their terrain, they knew all the nooks and crannies to use for escape.

We took possession because I moved in with 18 Hilux vehicles loaded with officers who were armed to the teeth. I was ready and knew what could come up.”

