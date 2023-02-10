11,000 vulnerable residents benefiting from Conditional Cash Transfer, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo- Olu yesterday said over 11, 000 vulnerable residents are benefiting from the state government’s Conditional Cash Transfer initiative to ameliorate poverty. Sanwo-Olu said this during an interactive session with the beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme in the state, organized by the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in Ikeja. He said: ‘’It is an indisable fact that this Social Investment Programme comprising the Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (Trademoni, Marketmoni and Farmermoni), National Home Grown School Feeding and the N-Power programme, has continued to make a positive impact in the lives of the beneficiaries and the economy across the country. ‘’For instance, the National Home Grown School Feeding programme is a perfect example of how the implementation of one policy designed to achieve a specific goal can have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. “This programme has created opportunities in the chain of service providers including farmers and caterers who are actively engaged to ensure a steady supply of nutritive diet to our pupils.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...