111Skin Celestial Black Diamond face Cream is worth N948,270

Who knows that body creams can be outrageously expensive. Ranging from $200 per ounce to $2000, 111Skin celestial Black Diamond cream is one of the most expensive skin cream in the world.

 

Key ingredients: Black diamond particles, centella asiatica extract At a whopping price of $2190, which is approximately N948,270 per ounce (thereby blowing its competition right out of the water), 111Skin’s face cream is about as high end as they come.

 

The ostensibly pricey diamond powder is supposed to serve as an advanced delivery system for all the other ingredients, including collagen-stimulating centella asiatica extract, humectant hyaluronic acid, antioxidant vitamin E and more.

