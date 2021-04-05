News

Police searching for missing student Richard Okorogheye, 19, have found the body of a man in Epping Forest, Essex.
The Metropolitan Police said it had been told by counterparts in Essex that the body was discovered in a pond in the woodland, reports the BBC.
Inquiries are under way to identify the body.
Scotland Yard added that Okorogheye’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The Oxford Brookes student had not been seen by his family since 22 March, when he left their home in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London.

