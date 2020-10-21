114 firms delisted from NSE in 18yrs

EXIT

Shareholders bemoan delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities

A total of 114 quoted companies have been delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2002 and 2020 according to a report obtained from the exchange by the New Telegraph.

Investigation by this newspaper showed that while some firms were delisted for violating post-listing requirements or due to merger and acquisition, others, however, chose to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to continue to play in the market.

It was also found that most of the companies delisted voluntarily from the bourse had cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.

Some of these companies that have been delisted due to one reason or the other include Pinnacle Point Group Plc, Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc, Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc, Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc, Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc, Stokvis Nigeria Plc, Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc, Navitues Energy Plc, Nigerian Ropes Plc, P.S Mandrides Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc ,Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc, among others.

Seven companies were delisted during year 2019, which include Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, New Rest ASL Nigeria Plc, First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc and Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

While AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria and Continental Reinsurance Plc were delisted in January 2020, Anino International Plc was delisted in October 2020.

While the regulators believe the companies were delisted for their inability to comply with the listing requirements of the exchange, especially in the areas of timely and accurate rendition of operational and financial accounts and other corporate governance issues, shareholders have, however, bemoaned the development, saying it does not augur well for average investor and the nation’s capital market. Reacting to the development, the shareholders, who lamented that investors, especiallydomestic retailinvestors, alwayssufferedsignificantlosseswhenevercompaniesweredelisted, saidthere wastheneed for theExchangetoprovide more information about how it arrived at its decision.

The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect.”

Okezie argued that while the exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move had been to the detriment of shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies are going concern but were just having difficulties submitting their financials.

Okezie, who described the move as hostile, said there were many questions left unanswered. He said: “The NSE needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.”

Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward. He said that the banks nationalisation to a large extent affected investor confidence in the market.

He said that the current leadership of SEC and NSE had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators. Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting, said it did not augur well for average investors and the nation’s capital market.

National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, said: “Yes, there are some (of the companies) that look dilapidated and there are some for which I think they (the Exchange) should have done a lot of consultation, especially with the shareholders because we have suffered a lot in the system.”

He said that there was need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators. Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance packages.

Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN’s former publicity secretary noted that the issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building. Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list.

