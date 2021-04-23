News

1,148,168 Nigerians vaccinated, says NPHCDA

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 1,148,168 Nigerians have so far been vaccinated since the rollout exercise began in the country earlier this month. According to the details of a COVID-19 Vaccination Update released by the NPHCDA, no fewer than 1,148,168 eligible Nigerians, representing 57.1 per cent, had been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be recalled that on March 2, COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), from Mumbai to Abuja. The vaccines were donations to Nigeria. Thereafter, many states of the federation have rolled out their COVID-19 vaccination. Lagos yesterday announced that it has closed down all COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state as it has administered 50 per cent of its vaccines while the date for the administration of the second dose would be announced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Adoke gave me $2.2m cash to repay bank loan – Witness

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A former Acting Managing Director of Union Bank Plc., Rislanudeen Mohammed, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, how he collected $2.2 million cash from a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke (SAN). The Federal Government is prosecuting Adoke alongside Aliyu Abubakar on a 14-count charge bothering on […]
News

NAFDAC: Over 10,000,000 stakeholders’ll track adverse drug reactions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the newly introduced Med Safety Mobile Application for reporting Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) in Nigeria would directly reach out to over 10,000,000 pharmacovigilance stakeholders tracking ADRs in the country. According to Adeyeye, who made this assertion on […]
News

Security operatives aiding economic sabotage in N’Delta – Source

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

There are strong indications that some personnel of the Nigerian Navy and other security operatives undertaking special operations in the creeks of Niger Delta, may be aiding crude oil theft and other illegal refining activities by suspected economic saboteurs.   Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the development is facilitated through the alleged collusion of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica