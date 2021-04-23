1,148,168 Nigerians vaccinated, says NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 1,148,168 Nigerians have so far been vaccinated since the rollout exercise began in the country earlier this month. According to the details of a COVID-19 Vaccination Update released by the NPHCDA, no fewer than 1,148,168 eligible Nigerians, representing 57.1 per cent, had been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It will be recalled that on March 2, COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/ Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), from Mumbai to Abuja. The vaccines were donations to Nigeria. Thereafter, many states of the federation have rolled out their COVID-19 vaccination. Lagos yesterday announced that it has closed down all COVID-19 vaccination centres in the state as it has administered 50 per cent of its vaccines while the date for the administration of the second dose would be announced.

