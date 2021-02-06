News

115 mothers arrested in Abuja human milk factory, customers paying with bitcoin

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian authorities rescued 115 mothers in Abuja, whose breast milk was being harvested every day and then turned into different dairy products like cheese, butter, and fresh milk. Some of these girls were as young as 16, the oldest being 22, and most of them were reported missing in the last 3 years.

Police suspect that their capturers recorded everything they did to them for the past three years and uploaded it to the dark web to entertain their clients. The girls were raped and impregnated live on the internet, and after giving birth, they milked them like cows every day, and their milk was processed using some of the latest technology in the dairy industry. 3 starving cows were kept as a front in case police started to look into the place.

The majority of products from the dingy warehouse were being shipped out of the country, along with videos of the milking and processing and packaging of the products. The computers and paperwork seized show that the dairy’s operation was funded by fans who watch the operation of the dairy live on the dark web.

The funders from the dark web were paying the operators of the dairy using cryptocurrency. They pay to have personalized videos and breast milk products from specific girls and more. Some request that a girl be fed a specific meal the day before she is milked to his specification and for the poor girls to say things like “This milk is for you(insert name)”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG exempts Dangote, BUA, gas firm from border closure

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Amidst a general closure of borders against importation and exportation of goods to and from neighbouring African countries, two lead-ing cement manufacturers in the country, Dangote and BUA have been exporting their products. The two companies, it was gathered, were granted an exemption by the Federal Government to continue their exportation despite the border closure. […]
News Top Stories

Kaigama counsels FG on economy, employment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Archbishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has declared that Nigeria must pay more attention on building human capacity and productive ventures rather than on oil, foreign aid and borrowing from other countries.   In his Homily delivered yesterday at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Sabon Lugbe in Abuja, he raised concerns […]
News

Why I didn’t interfere in IYC election, by Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said that rather than interfere in the just concluded election of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), his administration was more concerned about de-politicising the umbrella bodies that represent the Ijaw nation. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, when former Ijaw National Congress (INC) and IYC leaders visited him to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica