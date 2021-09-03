11,500 households reached with cash palliatives – Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has disclosed that 11,500 households have been reached with cash palliatives to improve their livelihoods by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs/UN Women Risk Communications and Community Engagement Project under the UN Support for the National COVID- 19 Multi-Sectorial Pandemic Response in Nigeria. The Minister made this known during a media engagement on the closure of the firstphase of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs/ UN Women Risk Communications and Community Engagement Project under the UN Support for the National COVID-19 Multi- Sectorial Pandemic Response in Nigeria, in Abuja. Recounting the activities carried out to achieve the desired successful implementation of the project to include high level ad-vocacy visits to some of the states led by the Minister of Women Affairs in company of the UN Women Country’s Representative, UNAIDs Country Representative, the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of AIDs (NACA) and other officials to create awareness and enlist States’ support for the project.
