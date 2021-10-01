Business

118 youths empowered with vocational skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has empowered 118 North east youths with various vocational skills, according to Mr Peter Tarfa, the permanent secretary in the ministry. Tarfa, who stated this at the inauguration of the 2021 nationwide youth training on vocational skills in Bauchi, added that the vocational skills and trades were meant to address youth unemployment in the zone.

“The beneficiaries included 29 from Bauchi, Gombe 20, Adamawa 20, Borno 14, Taraba 19, and Yobe 16; making a total of 118,” he said. He noted that the solution to the restiveness in the country was to encourage youths to be gainfully employed, Tarfa further said that the training was part of government’s commitment to address unemployment among youths in the country through the national training programme for youths on vocational skills acquisition/ emerging trades. Organised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the training was a nationwide programme “to complement the efforts of the federal government in providing jobs for unemployed youths, promote skill development targeting the youth, with the Northeast region as one of its beneficiaries in the country.”

He added that the programme would run for one month, noting that the nationwide training would also provide relevant information,resources, and incentives for the development of skills, entrepreneurship, and enterprises necessary for national growth. “I want to encourage all the participants in this training that the road towards economic emancipation, starts with your personal determination to succeed. “It is not possible for the Federal Government to provide jobs for a population of over 10 million in the country, but if every Nigerian can acquire a skill, we would have succeeded in reducing poverty by 90 per cent in the country. “Do not despise small beginnings, you need to be focused and tenacious, so that you will be able to employ others to support you in the expansion of your businesses,” Tarfa said.

He pointed out that one of the priorities of the Federal Government was to move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, and the empowerment programme was one of the pathways to achieving the goal. According to him, the vocational centre would be running four sessions, adding that at the end of the training, starter-packs will be given to each beneficiary. Mr Tadi Yusuf, the Director, Skills Development and Certification of the ministry, urged participants to ensure that they scored 75 per cent attendance. He stressed that without meeting the specified attendance requirement, they will not be issued certificates at the end of the training.

Yusuf said that the aim of the programme was to achieve results, pointing out that the participants should give it their best to motivate the federal government to do more for youths in the country. On his part, Mr Amos Johnson, the Zonal Director and the State Coordinator of the Ministry, said that the participants will be trained in skills, such as carpentry, hair dressing, cosmetology, electrical installation, and leather works. Other skills, according to him, also included Satellite DSTV installation, and welding, amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: Action committee inaugurates ‘AfCFTA champions’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The National Action Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has inaugurated some eminent Nigerians as “AfCFTA Champions” to mobilise technical and financial resources towards implementing the country’s share benefits in the continental free trade area. The National Action Committee on AfCFTA had identified ownership of the readiness interventions as a critical requirement for […]
Business

Ethan Bavuu talks about his journey from battlefield to boardroom

Posted on Author Reporter

  A​s COVID-19 swept the world last year it also revolutionized how we do business. Businesses had to adapt to a rapidly and ever-changing situation that was entirely out of their control, turning to the tools that would help them overcome the challenges they faced. Regulations and advice, unfortunately, left traditional brick-and-mortar locations shuttered in […]
Business

AfDB legal support facility saves African countries $4bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Interventions by the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) have saved African countries an estimated four billion dollars in the last three years. This is according to a statement from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday. A virtual high-level conference was held on Wednesday to commemorate the extension of the term of the ALSF and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica