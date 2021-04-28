News

1,181,941 Nigerians vaccinated so far – NPHCDA

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said 1,181,941 have so far been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. In its COVID-19 Vaccination Update issued on Tuesday, April 27, the NPHCDA stated that the proportion of Nigerians vaccinated so far represents 58.7 per cent. Although, COVID-19 vaccination centres in Lagos have been shut down, as the state has vaccinated up to half of the vaccines it received, other states are going on with their vaccine rollout. The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement recently, said the state’s Ministry of Health would announce when the state would commence administering second dose of the vaccine. On March 2, COVAX shipped 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), from Mumbai to Abuja and subsequently, many states rolled out vaccination exercises.

