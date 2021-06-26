11Plc on verge of taking over Abuja Sheraton Hotel

11 Plc is poised at becoming the new owners of Abuja Sheraton Hotel pending the current deal on the table as the board of directors of Capital Hotel Plc, owners of Sheraton Abuja Hotel, has resolved to sell 51 per cent stake in the company to it. According to a report by Atqnews.com, the new deal is expected to be approved by its shareholders at an extraordinary meeting called for that purpose in the coming days. In a recent notification to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the board of Capital Hotel Plc said the decision to sell 51per cent stake to 11 Plc was reached at the emergency meeting of its board held on June 14, 2021.

The board agreed to partner with 11 Plc to offer the right competition in the Abuja hospitality market, and resolved to sell 51 per cent stake in Capital Hotels Plc to 11 Plc at the price of N7.00 per share subject to Hans Gremlin Nigeria Limited (the Core shareholder) being given the opportunity to exit 50 per cent of its stake in Capital Hotels Plc at the same price, and on such other terms and conditions as the directors may deem fit subject to obtaining the approval of the regulatory authorities.

The board also agreed that in order to balance the interest of Capital Hotels Plc, Hans Gremlin Nigeria Limited and 11 Plc, the transaction could be structured with offer for sale and offer for subscription subject to obtaining approval required from the regulatory authorities. Considering the closing price of N2.40 per share of Capital Hotel Plc yesterday, the N7.00 offer price is at a premium of about 191 per cent.

And some market analysts said it would be good for the company if the investor agrees to take the offer at the price. Market analysts said the move is in line with 11 Plc’s expansion drive into hospitality industry which it began in 2019 by acquiring Lagos Continental Hotel. Mr. Goodie Ibru is the chairman of Hans Gremlin that acquired controlling shares of the hotel from the Federal Government during the Privatisation process. He also was the chairman of Ikeja Hotel PLC owners of Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Chairman, Eko Tourist Hotel, owners of Federal Palace Hotels and Casino, Lagos.

