11Plc Repositions Lubricant Segment for Optimal Growth

The new investor in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, 11Plc, has disclosed that its newly commissioned multi- million dollar automated lube machine line for oil lubricant production is meant to make the company maintain its market leadership in the lube manufacturing sector of the country’s downstream sector of the economy. The new multi-million dollar lube line was commissioned in the fourth quarter (4Q) 2022 and currently operational and meant to complement the other lube machine lines, in a bid to remain market leader in oil lubricant manufacturing and also in preparation for new changes expected to take place in the downstream sector of the Nigeria’s oil and gas sec- tor with the full deregulation.

The immediate past chair- man of the Downstream sector group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Managing Director, 11Plc, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, disclosed this to the media during a facility tour of the 11Plc plant in Lagos recently. Oyebanji explained that the new owners invested huge for- tunes in the oil facility, after buying 60 per cent stakes in its bid towards rebranding all Mobil Oil products, including the fuel plant, gas plant, lube plant and aviation fuel plant. According to him, the oil firm sees the country’s lube market as a key potential to invest in, adding that the construction and commissioning of the ultra-modern automated lube machine line has helped to reposition the firm as the numero uno in oil lubricant manufacturing of the lube sector in the country’s downstream sector.

The 11Plc managing director explained that the new investor came in to reposition many of the segments in the oil facilities that were not working at optimal capacity, including the construction of new plants. He said: “In April of 2017, our company came under new ownership, when ExxonMobil sold its 60 per cent interest in what was then Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (Downstream arm) to NIPCO Investment Ltd and we took up new ownership.

“Between 2017 till now, you know they say time flies, five years have gone, since the new ownership took place. “What I can just say is that it has really been an amazing journey. Most of what you saw when you went round the facility does not exist in that past five years. So this has brought about tremendous improvements in all areas of our business.

“We are achieving significant improvement in our performance across all our various products.” While speaking on the in- vestments, Oyebanji said: “I won’t want to mention any specific figure we have spent in the last five years of our take- over, you know that we are all in competition together.

“But when you look at some of those investments that you have seen there are some specific things that cost us over a million dollar. For instance, those oil lubricants, those two gas plants cost us more than N5 billion in all. “I am not going to tell you and say together this is how much we have spent. But some of those parts, especially the welding because of the Ukraine war, the cost of steels, most of the steels in the world come from that Russia- Ukraine axis and the price has skyrocketed and all those things made the investments to run into billions of naira.”