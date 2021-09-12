Body & Soul

11th studio album, fans wish MI gets his vibe back

There was a time in the music scene when Nigerian Rapper, MI Abaga was the toast.

 

Though an average music lover in Nigeria is not the core rap fan but MI carved a niche for himself with his style of rap music. But after a few albums, the MI rave blew away and it seemed MI lost his spark. Now, the once king of rap is planning on releasing his 11th studio album and his fan’s biggest wish is to for this album to bring back the MI they used to know.

 

The 39-year-old music act revealed the news of his new album in series of posts via his Instagram stories on Thursday.

 

The rapper did not reveal the album’s release date, but said he had completed work on the project, just as he appreciated fans for their supports during the production of the much-awaited project.r He wrote: “I think I’m done… Anyone wey no sweet, una go manage am like that… Thank you guys for the messages.

 

Project 11 on the way”. MI, (real name, Jude Abaga), has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian music landscape with numerous awards and recognition. He is also known for his social consciousness, which has bared itself in some of his musical releases in the past.

 

In August, the rapper had lamented the dilapidated state of Nigerian police stations after he spent two hours in one of the facilities. MI had last year announced his departure from Chocolate City, a record label he joined in 2007, to form Incredible Music, his own music label.

