12 banks’ personnel expenses rise 17.20% to N307.34bn

Twelve listed deposit money banks spent a total of N307.34billion as personnel expenses in the first six months of this year, which is 17.20 per cent (N45.11billion) more than the N262.23 billion that they paid in the corresponding period of last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

The banks are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, and Fidelity Bank.

Others are First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank.

The increase in the lenders’ personnel expenses comes amid reports of a massive wave of resignation of staff, who are leaving the industry for greener pastures outside the country.

For instance, Access Holdings Plc’s audited H1’22 financial statements, released last week, show that the lender (the industry’s biggest in assets) spent N58.27 billion on personnel in the first half of this year, as against the N43.51 billion it spent in the corresponding period of 2021.

Also, according to FBN Holdings’ unaudited H1’22 financial statements, personnel expenses rose to N55.31 billion, from N51.24 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Similarly, UBA, in its audited H1’22 financial results, reported that personnel expenses increased to N52.30 billion in the first six months of this year from N42.62 billion in H1’21.

In the same vein, Zenith Bank’s audited financial results for the period under review indicate that personnel costs rose to N39.74billion from N37.58billion in H1’21.

GTCO also reported in its audited H1’22 financial statements that personnel expenses increased to N18.54 billion from N17.23 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ personnel costs rose to N24.68billion in the first six months of this year from N20.20billion in the first half of 2021.

According to its unaudited result for H1’22, FCMB’s personnel expenses increased to N16.59billion from N14.61billion in the corresponding period of last year. Similarly, Fidelity Bank’s personnel expenses increased to N15.23billion in H1’22 from N11.10billion in the first half of 2021.

Also, Wema Bank’s personnel costs rose to N9.55billion in the first six months of this year from N8.02billion in H1’21. Sterling Bank’s unaudited financial statements for H1’22 indicatethatpersonnelexpenses inched up to N7.69billion from N7.35billion in the corresponding period of last year.

However, Unity Bank appears to have bucked the trend as its unaudited financial statements for H1’22 show that personnel expenses were flat at N5.35billion compared with N5.37billion in the first half of last year. Leading non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank’s unaudited financial results for H1’22 show that personnel costs rose to N4.10billion from N3.40billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Analystsnotethatalthough banks, in the wake of the Covid- 19 crisis, have intensified cost cutting measures, which include shutting unprofitable branches and laying off staff, their personnel expenses generally continue to head north.

In a report they released late last year, analysts at CSL Research, said: “The decline in banking sector staff strength does not come as a surprise as the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria led to many banks closing some of their branches across the country which may have led to some redundancies but more importantly the pandemicmusthaverestricted expansion and new hiring.”

The analysts, however, noted that despite having a reducedworkforce, banksreported higher personnel expenses in the first half of 2020. As the analysts put it, “the y/y decline in the staff count of theNigerianbanking sector did not feed into lower personnel expenses in H1’20.”

New Telegraph had reported last month about concerns in industry circles that the quality of service provided by banks in the country might worsen in the coming months, given that the number of bank staff seeking greener pastures outsidethecountryseemstobe on an uptrend.

