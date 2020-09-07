12 banks post N438bn profit in six months

Despite grappling with regulatory headwinds and the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Nigerian economy, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the county still reported a generally good performance for the first half of the year, H1 2020 results released by the lenders show.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the H1 2020 results of 12 DMBs, for instance, shows that their total Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to N438.11 billion from N411.05 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

This means that the lenders’ total PAT rose by N27.06 billion (6.2 per cent) in the period under review. The lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTbank), FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC and Fidelity Bank. The others are Union Bank, FCMB, Sterling Bank, Wema Bank and Unity Bank. A breakdown of the results indicates that Zenith Bank reported the highest profit.

The Tier 1 lender’s audited results show that it posted a PAT of N103.8 billion in the first half of 2020 compared with N88.9 billion reported in the corresponding period of 2019. It was followed by GTBank, as the lender, Nigeria’s largest by market capitalization, posted a PAT of N94.3 billion in H1’20 compared with N99.1 billion it reported in H1 2019.

Access Bank’s PAT was flat at N61.04 billion in H1’20 compared with N61.87 billion in the same period of 2019. FBN Holdings Plc.’s unaudited results for the period show that its PAT increased by 56.3 per cent to N49.5 billion in H1’20, from N31.6 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Similarly, Stanbic IBTC’s H1’20 results show that PAT increased by 24.72 per cent to N45.20 billion, from N36.23 billion for the same period of 2019.

UBA reported PAT of N44.43 billion, as against the N56.7 4billion it made in the corresponding period of last year. Leading Tier 2 lender, Fidelity Bank, recorded a 33.0 per cent rise in PAT to N11.33 billion in the first half of 2020 from N8.50 billion in the same period of last year. Union Bank reported PAT of N10.9 billion in H1’20 compared with N11.7 billion for the corresponding period of 2019.

FCMB grew its PAT by 28.83 per cent to N9.7 billion as at June 2020 from N7.53 billion in the same period of last year. Sterling Bank’s PAT for the first half of the year was N5.41 billion as against the N5.66 billion the lender reported for the same period of last year.

Wema Bank also reported a drop in profitability for the period under review as it posted a PAT of N1.49 billion in H1’20 compared with N2.25 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Unity Bank posted a 7 per cent increase in PAT to N1.03 billion in the first half of the year from N967.51 million in H1’19.

Analysts point out that despite some of the banks not reporting a rise in PAT, the H1’20 results generally reflect the resilience of the industry, especially given that during the period, the CBN hit lenders with Cash Reserve Requirements (CRR) debits, coupled with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria in late February, which led to the government imposing strict lockdown measures in April and May, a development that virtually shut down the economy and resulted in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrinking by 6.10 per cent in Q2’20.

Indeed, some members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had, in their personal comments at the July meeting of the committee, noted that stress tests on lenders indicate that the industry is resilient and will survive the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

For instance, a member of the MPC, Prof. Adeola Adenikinju, stated that while the global economy continues to grapple with COVID-19 crisis: “The presentation by the Bank’s Staff on the Banking System Stability shows that the banking system remains resilient, strong, and coping well under the current challenging environment.

“The Financial Soundness Indicators (FSI) remain solid. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and Non- Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio are trending in the right direction. Measures of bank performance like assets, deposits and credits to the economy also continue on a northward trajectory…

Stress tests on the banking industry also confirms a resilient sector that is able to survive the effects of COVID- 19 pandemic and volatility in the oil market,” he added. Similarly, in her statement, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate, CBN, Mrs. Aisha Ahmad, noted that despite the global health and economic crisis, occasioned by the pandemic, Nigeria’s “financial system has remained resilient albeit with regulatory support.”

Ahmad said: “Staff reports presented at the meeting show marked increase in the number of loans restructured; as at July 20, 2020, 22 banks submitted requests to restructure 35,639 loans of businesses impacted by the pandemic, representing 41.92 per cent of the total industry loan portfolio.

This has partly reflected in improved industry risk profile, as Non-Performing Loans ratio declined from 6.6 per cent in April 2020 to 6.4 per cent in June 2020.”

Still, Senior Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Fitch Ratings, Mahin Dissanayake, said last month that the agency expects CBN’s measures such as the CRR debits and the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy to affect banks’ 2020 performance.

According to the Fitch Director, the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak may show in the second half of the year, thus weighing on 2020 earnings. Dissanayake said: “On the revenue side, we forecast about a 20% decline…

Profitability is going to decline, but the degree depends on the extent of loan-impairment charges recognized in the year and the size of trading and translation gains.”

He, however, noted that having about 21 major banks serve a population of about 200 million in a $450 billion economy gives lenders a solid market position. This strong revenue-generating capacity, he noted, allows banks to absorb the higher cost of risk even when income from interest charges on loans deteriorates.

