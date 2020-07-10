12 burnt in Bayelsa auto crash

Twelve people were on Wednesday night burnt to death following a motor accident on the Tombia-Ammassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Nine people lost their lives on the spot when one of the vehicles involved in the accident exploded while four others later died on arrival at the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri.

The incident, it was learnt, involved a 14-seater passenger bus and a tanker conveying chippings to a construction site around the Amassoma area.

Witnesses said the incident occurred about 8:45p.m.

”The accident occurred a on the Tombia-Amassoma Road very close to the Airport Junction on Wednesday evening,” a witness said..

“The bus and tanker collided. The bus burst into flames. Everybody in the bus was trapped and burnt beyond recognition except three people. However, the three people later gave up the ghost. Only one person is breathing.”

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed that the burnt passengers were unrecognised and could not immediately identify the victims.

“When we arrived at the scene about 10p.m., there was nothing we could do,” one of the officials.

