News

12 Dead As Bus Crashes With Truck In Egypt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twelve people died on Sunday when their bus collided with a truck near the resort city of Hurghada in eastern Egypt, the health ministry said.

In a statement, it said: “12 people died and 30 others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals”.

A court official told AFP that prosecutors had opened an inquiry into the accident on the road between Hurghada and Ras Gharib, along the Red Sea coast.

The crash happened just days after 20 people were killed when their minibus flipped and plunged into a canal in the Nile Delta.

Egypt’s roads are notoriously dangerous and often badly maintained, while drivers often break speed limits and other traffic rules.

The country, with 104 million inhabitants, saw 7,000 deaths in traffic accidents last year.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Edo decides 2020: Election begins amid impressive voters’ turnout

Posted on Author Reporter

  The governorship election in Edo begins peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Although the situation does not suggest the likelihood of violence, there is massive security presence in cities, town and villages. With total compliance with restriction movement across the state, the […]
News

Good fashion is simplicity, says T20 Luxury CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The debate is far from over on what constitutes appropriate or inappropriate fashion style, especially when fashion trends or styles are products of whims and desire to stand out. But according to the Chief Executive Officer of T20 Luxury brand, Olajide Tope fashion style can indeed be distasteful and inappropriate, at least through the eyes […]
News

Delta 2023: Stakeholders, Majemite reject screening committee report

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Some stakeholders in Delta State have rejected the report of the Screening Committee set up by Delta Central-2023 (DC-23 ) to identify individuals that will vie for the state’s governorship seat in 2023. In a press statement issued on behalf of stakeholders and signed by Ovie Edomi, Publisher/ Editor-In-Chief of South-South International, who is also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica