News

12 deaths recorded as daily COVID-19 infection rate drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twelve new deaths were recorded as newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases dropped to 454 on Friday.
However, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the total confirmed cases in the country now stands at 27,564 in 35 states and the FCT, while those that have been discharged has risen to 11,069.
Lagos State still topped with 87, with Edo, FCT and Ondo in second, third and fourth place with 63, 60 and 41 cases respectively.
This is the first time in 10 days that the number of samples that have tested positive for COVID-19 will drop below 490.
Within the past week, the country has recorded between 560 and over 700  cases, with the highest count ever of 790 new cases confirmed on July 1, 2020.
According to the NCDC situation report, there is still a higher rate of infections among males, with well over 17,000 confirmed positive, while less than 10,000 females have COVID-19.
However, over 140,000 samples have now been tested across the country.
*454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-87
Edo-63
FCT-60
Ondo-41
Benue-32
Abia-31
Ogun-29
Oyo-19
Kaduna-17
Delta-16
Enugu-15
Borno-14
Plateau-9
Nasarawa-8
Kano-5
Bauchi-4
Gombe-2
Katsina-1
Kogi-1
*27,564 confirmed
11,069 discharged
628 deaths

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

M inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.   Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the […]
News

NGO charts way forward for education in post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

G iven the effects of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on education, and the inability of the government to determine when schools will reopen for normal academic activities due to the lockdown, a non-governmental organisation, the Carisma4U has spoken of plans to chart a new direction for  schools in order to be more […]
News

Obama slams Trump for his ‘shambolic’, ‘mean-spirited approach’ to governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Barack Obama slammed current President Donald Trump for his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance” and for labeling a “deadly disease” like COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama spoke at a virtual grassroots fundraiser Tuesday with former Vice President Joe Biden in their first joint appearance for the Biden campaign. Obama formally endorsed his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: