12 deaths recorded as daily COVID-19 infection rate drops below 500

Twelve new deaths were recorded as newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases dropped to 454 on Friday.

However, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the total confirmed cases in the country now stands at 27,564 in 35 states and the FCT, while those that have been discharged has risen to 11,069.

Lagos State still topped with 87, with Edo, FCT and Ondo in second, third and fourth place with 63, 60 and 41 cases respectively.

This is the first time in 10 days that the number of samples that have tested positive for COVID-19 will drop below 490.

Within the past week, the country has recorded between 560 and over 700 cases, with the highest count ever of 790 new cases confirmed on July 1, 2020.

According to the NCDC situation report, there is still a higher rate of infections among males, with well over 17,000 confirmed positive, while less than 10,000 females have COVID-19.

However, over 140,000 samples have now been tested across the country.

*454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-87

Edo-63

FCT-60

Ondo-41

Benue-32

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Oyo-19

Kaduna-17

Delta-16

Enugu-15

Borno-14

Plateau-9

Nasarawa-8

Kano-5

Bauchi-4

Gombe-2

Katsina-1

Kogi-1

*27,564 confirmed

11,069 discharged

628 deaths

