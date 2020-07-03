12 deaths recorded as new COVID-19 infections drop to 454

Twelve new deaths were recorded as newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases dropped to 454 on Friday.

However, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) the total confirmed cases in the country now stands at 27,564 while those that have been discharged has risen to 11,069.

Lagos State still topped with 87, with Edo, FCT and Ondo in second, third and fourth place with 63, 60 and 41 cases respectively.

*454 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-87

Edo-63

FCT-60

Ondo-41

Benue-32

Abia-31

Ogun-29

Oyo-19

Kaduna-17

Delta-16

Enugu-15

Borno-14

Plateau-9

Nasarawa-8

Kano-5

Bauchi-4

Gombe-2

Katsina-1

Kogi-1

*27,564 confirmed

11,069 discharged

628 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...