12 die, N17.6m property lost in Kano fire outbreaks

Kano State Fire Service yesterday said 12 were killed while property worth N17.6 million were destroyed in fire incidents recorded in the state in April.

 

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saminu Abdullahi, gave the figures in a statement in Kano. Abdullahi, however, said that scores of lives and property worth N423 million were saved within the period under review.

 

He added: “The Service responded to 73 rescue calls and 14 false alarms from residents of the state.”

 

Abdullahi attributed most of the fire incidents to road accidents, careless handling of cooking gas and use of inferior electrical appliances. He advised residents to always drive with caution and handle fire with care to prevent disasters

