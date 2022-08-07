12 escape as bus catches fire on Niger bridge

No fewer than twelve passengers on Sunday escaped death when a commercial bus went up in flames at the Niger bridge in Onitsha Anambra State.

The incident, which occurred around 1.02pm, was said to have been caused by an electrical fault.

It was learnt that the occupants of the bus heading to Onitsha from Warri escaped before the vehicle caught fire.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps

“A Hummer bus is on fire inside the bridge. The Fire Service have been alerted. All passengers are safe. The bus has been removed. There is free flow of traffic on both sections of the expressway,” he said.