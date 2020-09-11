12 farmers drown in Niger boat accident

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) yesterday said 12 farmers lost their lives when a boat capsized on the River Kaduna. The accident occurred in Shiroro Local Government Area during a downpour. The bodies of two of the victims have been recovered while seven others were said to have escaped. The Director-General (DG) of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, said the remains of those who died had been buried while search for others continued.

The accident came about two months after five people were killed when their boat capsized while trying to escape from bandits at Gurmana town in the same Shiroro Local Government Area. It was learnt that the accident occurred about 5.30pm on Wednesday when the victims were returning from their farms at Kudumi village after harvesting some of their farm produce.

A witness said 19 people were onboard the canoe which was also conveying several bags of newly harvested rice and tubers of yam. The witness told our correspondent that the farmers ran into stormy weather during a downpour, which made the boat to capsize. It was learnt that divers rushed to rescue the passengers but only seven of them were brought out alive and two dead bodies. The DG, Inga, sympathised with the families of those who died and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

