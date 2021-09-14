12 killed, 2 injured as gunmen invade Southern Kaduna

At least 12 persons have been confirmed dead and two others injured when gunmen attacked a community near Kibori in the southern part of Kaduna State.

The attack took place at Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state. An eyewitness said the gunmen came in large number when it was raining and started attacking houses and killing people inside the house said they also divided themselves into different groups and attacked various houses at the same time.

According to him, the gunmen came under the cover of rain and many people were indoors and sleeping. The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack and said investigation into what happened has commenced.

The latest attack was coming less than 24 hours after a pastor with the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Church, Rev. Silas Yakubu Ali, was murdered within the same area.

The pastor was said to have left his home for Kafanchan, but his body was discovered on Saturday by a search party. A source within the community also said that as at yesterday, many of the villagers were still missing after the attack.

A statement con- firming the tragic attack by the Kaduna State Government said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.”

According to the report, “the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening, and killed 12 residents. Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment.”

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said while receiving the report, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims slain in the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls. The Governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery.”

Like this: Like Loading...