News

12 killed, houses burnt in another herders’ attack in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

Sources from the area told Sunday Telegraph that nine persons were killed in Mbapa council ward while three were murdered in Mbabuande council ward of the local government.

 

Another source, Chief Nyitamen Kwaghtsa, who narrowly escaped from the attack after his elder brother was killed, said the killer herdsmen came on motorcycles at about 4pm on Friday and launched the attack at Tse Ibe killing only men and asked the women to escape with children.

 

Chief Kwaghtsa, a com- munity leader further said the gunmen later moved in convoy to Kyande settlement area killing others. He said the armed men later made away with motorcycles of people killed after razing so many houses in the communities.

 

Those killed at Ikyande, the source said included Torhile Jir, Akura JoJo, Simon Shenge, Shenge’s Child, Nyitamen’s son, Nyitamen’s son and six other yet to be identified victims.

 

When contacted on telephone, Gwer West Council boss, Mrs. Grace Igbabon who confirmed the attack added “We have dispatched some policemen to go and ascertain the exact number of people involved. You know the road is not good and vehicles can’t go there.

 

“So the DPO deployed his men on motorbike to go and confirm the actual number of people killed. It happened in Mbapa and Ikyande. When the policemen are back, then we would be able to make an informed statement”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bandits kill 29, injure 1 soldier in Kaduna, Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

No fewer than 20 vigilantes have been killed by bandits in an ambush in Kotonkoro Village of Mariga local government area of Niger State and 9 villagers in Kaduna State yesterday. In Niger, findings revealed that the bandits attacked a military base in Kotonkoro on Wednesday during which a soldier was killed and another kidnapped. […]

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

Anti-graft war: We recovered N152bn, $386m in 2021 – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, said it recovered an  “aggregate” sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84 , £1, 182,519.75, as well as   €156,246.76, in 2021. It added that during the year in focus, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian dollars, were also regained for the government. The Head of Media […]
News

Gbajabiamila: We’ll provide funding against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would provide funds for the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) in the 2021 budget to be presented to the National Assembly in September. Gbajabiamila said apart from budget funds, the House would also provide all necessary support as well as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica