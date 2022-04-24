12 killed, houses burnt in another herders’ attack in Benue

At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area told Sunday Telegraph that nine persons were killed in Mbapa council ward while three were murdered in Mbabuande council ward of the local government.

Another source, Chief Nyitamen Kwaghtsa, who narrowly escaped from the attack after his elder brother was killed, said the killer herdsmen came on motorcycles at about 4pm on Friday and launched the attack at Tse Ibe killing only men and asked the women to escape with children.

Chief Kwaghtsa, a com- munity leader further said the gunmen later moved in convoy to Kyande settlement area killing others. He said the armed men later made away with motorcycles of people killed after razing so many houses in the communities.

Those killed at Ikyande, the source said included Torhile Jir, Akura JoJo, Simon Shenge, Shenge’s Child, Nyitamen’s son, Nyitamen’s son and six other yet to be identified victims.

When contacted on telephone, Gwer West Council boss, Mrs. Grace Igbabon who confirmed the attack added “We have dispatched some policemen to go and ascertain the exact number of people involved. You know the road is not good and vehicles can’t go there.

“So the DPO deployed his men on motorbike to go and confirm the actual number of people killed. It happened in Mbapa and Ikyande. When the policemen are back, then we would be able to make an informed statement”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...