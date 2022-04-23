12 killed, houses burnt in another herders attack on Benue community

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande council wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State

Sources from the area told New Telegraph that nine persons were killed in Mbapa council ward while three were murdered in Mbabuande council ward of the local government.

Another source, Chief Nyitamen Kwaghtsa, who narrowly escaped from the attack after his elder brother was killed, said the killer herdsmen came on motorcycles at about 4pm on Friday and launched the attack at Tse Ibe killing only men and asked the women to escape with their children.

Chief Kwaghtsa, a community leader, further said the gunmen later moved in convoy to Kyande settlement area killing others.

He said the armed men later made away with motorcycles of people killed after razing many houses in the communities.

When contacted by telephone, Gwer West Council boss, Mrs. Grace Igbabon confirmed the attack.

