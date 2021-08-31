12 killed, six injured along Kaduna-Abuja road

At least, 12 persons have been confirmed dead and six injured in a road crash along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The accident took place yesterday around Nasarawa Doka, along theKaduna-Abuja road specifically in Kachia Local Government Area. The 12 persons were said to have died on the spot.

The accident was said to have been caused by break failure from one of the vehicles involved. Confirming the tragic incident, the Kaduna State Government, said: “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons have died and six others are injured following a ghastly road traffic crash.”

Like this: Like Loading...